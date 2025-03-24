George Clooney Talks About His Broadway Play and Why He Is Not Doing Romantic Films Anymore: ‘Not Trying to Compete…’
George Clooney recently opened up about his experience on an upcoming Broadway play and explained why he's no longer taking on romantic roles.
George Clooney is set to make an appearance in a Broadway play. Talking about his next act, which is an adaptation of his Oscar-nominated movie Good Night, and Good Luck, the highly acclaimed actor also reflected on why he is not doing romantic movies anymore.
In the Broadway play, the Ocean’s Eleven actor plays the character of newsman Edward R. Murrow. Interestingly, during the interview, George Clooney mentioned that this is the role for which he was not ready back when he was directing his 2005 film.
Making an appearance on 60 Minutes on March 23, the Batman & Robin actor also added, “Murrow had a gravitas to him that at 42 years old I didn’t—I wasn’t able to pull off.”
Further speaking to host Jon Wertheim, George Clooney, now 63, mentioned, “I’m not trying to compete with 25-year-old leading men. That’s not my job. I’m not doing romantic films anymore.”
During his 2022 promotion of Ticket to Paradise, the actor recalled that he hadn’t made a romantic comedy since 1996.
In his latest interview, Clooney also admitted that while he wasn't sure about the Broadway role before, he hadn’t done “the work required to get there.”
“I mean, there isn’t a single actor alive that wouldn’t have loved to have, you know, been on Broadway,” the actor continued.
Reflecting on his 2005 film Good Night, and Good Luck, which was a historical drama about American television news, Clooney shared his thoughts. The intriguing film, directed by Clooney, was initially released in black and white.
The movie starred Clooney alongside David Strathairn, Patricia Clarkson, Jeff Daniels, Robert Downey Jr., and Frank Langella.
George Clooney And Julianna Margulies Sign Off Their Emails THIS Way; See How They Pay Homage To Their ER Characters