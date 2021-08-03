George Clooney tours Lake Como offering help post tragic floods; Says ‘The resilient city will return better’

After the recent floods in Italy, George Clooney stepped up and is still continuing to assist in the aftermath. If you didn’t know, just last week, Lake Como, where George resides with his wife Amal and their twin children, was hit by heavy rains which caused many residents to be evacuated.

Going by reports via The Independent, the following day the actor was seen around town in Laglio helping people clean up. George also toured the area offering assistance and expressing he wants to help the community. “It’s much worse than I thought. In Cernobbio the situation is serious. I spoke with the mayor, there will be a lot of work, it will take millions of dollars, but this city is strong,” said in a video while talking with a state-run television station in Italy. “It will react and return better than before. This is a very resilient city.”

He also supported local bars and restaurants, including members of the Motti family, who own a bar called “da Luciano” in the centre of the city.

Local mayor Roberto Pozzi also spoke about the actor’s work in the city and said: "[Clooney] came straight to the town hall to see what had happened and we took a tour of the damage," he told UK Times. "He was really perturbed and said he wanted to help out. We're raising funds and I think he will be using his own channels to do so too so we can help out people who have been made homeless," Pozzi added.

