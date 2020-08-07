  1. Home
George Clooney & wife Amal Clooney donate USD 100,000 to a relief funds in Lebanon after Beirut explosion

George Clooney & wife Amal Clooney just announced via People that the couple is donating a whopping amount of USD 100,000 towards relief charities in Beirut after the city survived a lethal explosion last week.
George and Amal Clooney have just announced that they are making a whopping donation to help in the relief efforts in Lebanon after over 100 people were killed in a massive explosion in Beirut last week. Beirut is obviously a place that the couple holds close to their heart, keeping in mind that Amal Clooney was born there. According to current reports from Beirut, at least 135 people are dead and 5,000 people are injured after the explosion on August 4.

 

The Clooneys announced the news through a statement to People: “We’re both deeply concerned for the people of Beirut and the devastation they’ve faced in the last few days.” “Three charitable organizations we’ve found are providing essential relief on the ground: the Lebanese Red Cross, Impact Lebanon, and Baytna Baytak. We will be donating USD 100,000 to these charities and hope that others will help in any way they can.”

 

If you didn’t know, Amal was born in Beirut and her family moved to England during the Lebanese Civil War when she was only two-years-old. Prior to this, the couple recently made big donations in honour of Juneteenth and to aid in the coronavirus relief efforts in June.

 

George announced via People that the couple will be donating USD 500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative. The donation was made in response to President Donald Trump‘s claim that he made Juneteenth “famous.” The actor said in a statement to People: “Thank you, President Trump, for ‘making Juneteenth famous.’ Much like when Bull Connor made ‘Civil Rights’ famous. My family will be donating 500 thousand dollars to the Equal Justice Initiative in honour of your heroic efforts.”

 

