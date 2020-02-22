George Clooney's mansion suffered severe flood damage after Storm Dennis struck in that region

Hollywood superstar George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney's mansion in Berkshire, England, suffered severe flood damage after Storm Dennis struck in that region.

Photographs show that nearly all of the land surrounding the $13 million estate, including the basketball court, has almost completely been submerged in water, reports pagesix.com. The actor's representative however assured that "all is fine" despite the flooding. According to Architectural Digest, George and Amal Clooney purchased the 17th-century mansion shortly after their Venetian wedding in 2014. The home sits on a four-acre island in the middle of the River Thames.

Fox News reports that Storm Dennis caused severe flooding in parts of England and Wales. The Environmental Agency said England received 121 percent of its average February rainfall and major rivers set new flood records. George Clooney, 58, was last seen in the 2016 thriller "Money Monster", directed by Jodie Foster and co-starring Julia Roberts, Jack O'Connell, Dominic West, Caitriona Balfe and Giancarlo Esposito.

He will next be seen in the self-directed post-apocalyptic drama, "The Midnight Sky". The film is based on the novel "Good Morning, Midnight" by Lily Brooks-Dalton, and co-stars Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo and Tiffany Boone. Shooting for the Netflix-distributed film began on October 21 2019, and a release daye is yet to be confirmed.

Credits :IANS

