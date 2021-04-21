George Floyd Case: Chris Evans, Viola Davis, Cardi B and more celebs react to Derek Chauvin's conviction

In the George Floyd case, police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts. Many celebrities hailed the historic verdict on social media.

On Tuesday, the verdict in the case of the killing of George Floyd, Police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts, including second-degree murder. Floyd's death in May 2020 had caused an uproar as American citizens and celebrities took to the streets to condemn systematic racism and police brutality. It was after Floyd's tragic death that the Black Lives Matter gained impetus with people not only in America but the world over joining their hands in support of the movement.

The recent verdict of Derek Chauvin's conviction is now being seen as a major victory for the Black Lives Matter movement as many are calling Chauvin's guilty verdict as justice. From US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to celebrities such as Chris Evans, Viola Davis and more reacted to the George Floyd case verdict on social media.

While reacting to the verdict, popular singer Mariah Carey wrote, "A beginning ... a small grain of hope for our future." Several netizens were particularly touched by VP Kamala Harris' tweet which said, "We are all part of George Floyd's legacy. And now our job is to honor it—to honor him."

Here are more celebrity reactions to the Derek Chauvin conviction in George Floyd case:

Today, a jury in Minnesota found former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd. The verdict is a step forward. And while nothing can ever bring George Floyd back, this can be a giant step forward on the march towards justice in America. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 20, 2021

We are all part of George Floyd's legacy. And now our job is to honor it—to honor him. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 21, 2021

A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us. But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let’s take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 20, 2021

Justice. Sending love to George Floyd’s family and friends. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 20, 2021

rest in JUSTICE George Floyd — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 20, 2021

This verdict does not bring back Mr Floyd. But justice is truth. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) April 20, 2021

A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us. But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let’s take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 20, 2021

Former US President Barack Obama sent his prayers to the Floyd family and said, "Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied."

ALSO READ: Black Lives Matter: Michael B Jordan urges Hollywood to support black talent in a powerful protest speech

Share your comment ×