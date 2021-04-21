  1. Home
George Floyd Case: Chris Evans, Viola Davis, Cardi B and more celebs react to Derek Chauvin's conviction

In the George Floyd case, police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts. Many celebrities hailed the historic verdict on social media.
On Tuesday, the verdict in the case of the killing of George Floyd, Police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts, including second-degree murder. Floyd's death in May 2020 had caused an uproar as American citizens and celebrities took to the streets to condemn systematic racism and police brutality. It was after Floyd's tragic death that the Black Lives Matter gained impetus with people not only in America but the world over joining their hands in support of the movement. 

The recent verdict of Derek Chauvin's conviction is now being seen as a major victory for the Black Lives Matter movement as many are calling Chauvin's guilty verdict as justice. From US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to celebrities such as Chris Evans, Viola Davis and more reacted to the George Floyd case verdict on social media. 

While reacting to the verdict, popular singer Mariah Carey wrote, "A beginning ... a small grain of hope for our future."  Several netizens were particularly touched by VP Kamala Harris' tweet which said, "We are all part of George Floyd's legacy. And now our job is to honor it—to honor him."  

Here are more celebrity reactions to the Derek Chauvin conviction in George Floyd case:

Former US President Barack Obama sent his prayers to the Floyd family and said, "Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied."

ALSO READ: Black Lives Matter: Michael B Jordan urges Hollywood to support black talent in a powerful protest speech

Credits :Twitter,Getty Images

