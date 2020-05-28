George Floyd dies after police violence; Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, and other stars react to his demise

Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, and other stars react to George Floyd's demise as the former football player dies after police violence.

The news of George Floyd's demise comes as a shock for one and all. A day ago, a video of the football player being harassed by the police went viral on the internet and angered the netizens. The 46-year-old former football sensation was arrested on Monday by four police officials in America for allegedly committing forgery. The video that went viral on social media showed the four police officers mistreating George Floyd with one of them kneeling down on his neck even after the former football player complained of breathlessness.

The officer continued kneeling on Floyd's neck till the time he stopped moving and died. The video led to major protests in Minneapolis on Tuesday evening where a number of people came out and expressed their outrage on the injustice done to the North Americans. The four police officials involved in George Floyd's death have been fired with George Floyd's attorney Ben Crump calling in for their arrests. The police have not identified the officers involved barring Derek Chauvin who put his knee on George Floyd's neck.

His death has sparked the nationwide Black Lives Matter movement. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo has passed on the case to the FBI for further investigation, which could turn it into a federal rights violation case. While the officer brutally kneeled on George Floyd's neck, many passers-by recorded the incident on their smartphones and in no time it reached millions of people who then revolted the racism and injustice done to the African-Americans. Not only the masses have reacted to the same but also Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Didi, and other stars have raised their voice against the issue.

Cardi B

"Not three, not five but almost 15 minutes of a cop knees on a mans neck while handcuffed. It’s so sickening. Things have to change !!" Cardi B took to her Instagram and expressed her anger against the police. "Enough is enough! What will it take ? A civil war ? A new president? Violent riots ? It’s tired ! I’m tired !" she wrote. "The country is tired !You don’t put fear in people when you do this you just show how coward YOU ARE ! And how America is really not the land of the free !" Cardi B continued and shared a picture of George Floyd on her social media handle.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber was one of the stars who shared the same viral video on his social media handle wherein the cop was kneeling on George Floyd's neck until he lay there dead, and expressed his disapproval. "THIS MUST STOP," Justin Bieber wrote. "This makes me absolutely sick. This makes me angry this man DIED. This makes me sad. Racism is evil We need to use our voice! Please people. I’m sorry GEORGE FLOYD," he captioned his post.

Diddy

The American rapper Diddy too came out in support of George Floyd. He shared an image of Floyd's name with a praying hands emoji on his Instagram handle and added a heartbreak emoji in his caption.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West shared a post dedicated to George Floyd on her Twitter handle. It was an illustration of George Floyd with a heartbreak emoji and the hashtag #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd. It also had his last words written. "Please, I can't breathe," the former football player pleaded as the officer continued to choke him with his knees on his neck.

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore penned down the entire incident on social media and expressed her rage. She also shared a picture of the former football fame and wrote, "George Floyd was killed at the hands of 4 officers in Minneapolis on Monday. The video is abhorrent. He should be alive. Getting killed by the police is the 6th leading cause of death of young black men in this country." She also shared a message for the Whites and urged them to disapprove of such acts.

LeBron James

Another football sensation LeBron James too revolted against the injustice done to George Floyd. James posted a picture of the officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck next to a photo of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling to protest police brutality. "Do you understand NOW!!??!!? Or is it still blurred to you??" he captioned his post.

