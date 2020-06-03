George Floyd's 6 year old daughter exclaims 'Daddy has changed the world' in a video; Watch

George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna says her daddy has changed the world as she sees millions of people coming out in support of her father.

George Floyd's baby daughter Gianna is extremely overjoyed to see people coming out in support of her father. Little does the 6-year-old realise that her dad is gone forever but she's happy to find citizens talking about him. On Monday morning, George Floyd was arrested by four policemen for an alleged case of forgery and one of the policemen kneeled down on his neck for over 7 minutes till he lost his breath. A video of the same went viral on the internet and sparked the Black Lives Matter movement with thousands of people coming out on the streets to protest against racial discrimination.

Many celebrities too have joined the cause and are protesting against the same. Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Cole Sprouse, Justin Bieber, and other stars have posted about the same on social media and many are also protesting on the street. While George Floyd is receiving love and support from all corners, his wife Roxie Washington demands justice for his untimely death at the hands of four British cops. George Floyd's friend and former NBA player Stephen Jackson too joined Roxie and her daughter Gianna at the news conference.

After the discussion was over, he picked up little Gianna on his shoulders and the 6-year-old exclaimed, "Daddy has changed the world," as she saw millions of people taking her dad's name. When Stephen asked, "He did what?" Gianna responded ecstatically that her daddy had brought a change in the world. Ever since the video of George Floyd's death circulated on the internet, he did make a change in the world. It is after his demise that protests are raging across the US and people are demanding justice.

Credits :Instagram

