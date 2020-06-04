George Floyd's 6 year old daughter says she misses daddy; Recalls playing with him all day long

George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna misses her father and her mother Roxie Washington reveals her dad was her best playmate.

George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna, who was seen triumphantly chanting about how her daddy changed the world after protests for his death raged across the US, is now realising that her father has left and has revealed in an interview that she is missing being around him. Little Gianna sat down for Good Morning America on Wednesday and was also joined by her mother Roxie Washington. The 6-year-old revealed that she misses her father George Floyd and her mother added that he was her best playmate.

"She didn't have to play with nobody else. Because daddy was going to play with her all day long… that was his little girl. He loved his little girl," Roxie Washington said and welled up remembering George Floyd. The incident took place on May 25 when George Floyd was arrested by four policemen in Minneapolis, Minnesota where one of them kneeled down on his neck until the 59-year-old lost breath and died. George Floyd's demise resulted in protests raging across the US with millions of people coming out on the streets and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

EXCLUSIVE: “I miss him.” George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter speaks out about her dad for first time. https://t.co/bBGr4T4Es4 pic.twitter.com/d4dkj5AMEy — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 3, 2020

Washington explained in their interview with GMA that while Gianna knows that her father died, she doesn't exactly know what are the circumstances surrounding his death. She revealed that the 6-year-old approached her asking about the same when she saw it on the news. "I hear them. I hear them saying my Daddy’s name," Gianna said. However, Roxie explained that she hasn't been able to find words to tell Gianna what is it all about. "She doesn't know what happened. I told her that her dad died because he couldn't breathe," Roxie added.

Also Read: George Floyd's 6 year old daughter exclaims 'Daddy has changed the world' in a video; Watch

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×