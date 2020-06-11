  1. Home
George Floyd's daughter Gianna to get a full scholarship for Texas Southern University

George Floyd's daughter Gianna receives a full scholarship from Texas Southern University.
Texas Southern University has decided to provide a full scholarship to George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna when she reaches college age. George Floyd's funeral was held at his hometown in Houston on Tuesday when the Texas Southern University announced their gesture on Facebook in order to "honor the memory of George Floyd on the day that he is laid to eternal rest." The Facebook post read, "Mr. Floyd was a lifelong citizen of the Third Ward and a revered graduate of Jack Yates High School. The Board, in conjunction with the TSU Foundation Board, has approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Floyd's beloved daughter, Gianna."

The University announced that they will prepare for a place for Gianna if she wishes to attend Texas Southern University.  "We know that this gesture cannot take the place of her dad's loving presence but we hope that it will contribute to easing her journey through life," Albert H. Myres, chair of the TSU board of regents, said in a statement. "The board is committed to education and understands that a college degree is one of many powerful steps toward a productive and successful life," he added.

TSU Foundation Chairman Gerald Smith added that the foundation "is proud to provide this privately-funded scholarship." He further stated, "We know the value of an education in the pursuit of solutions and generational progress. We look forward to embracing her into the TSU family." The Texas Southern University also issued a resolution for George Floyd's family and acknowledges the impact he has left on the community. 

George Floyd died on May 25 after being arrested by four policemen when one of them kneeled down on his neck for over 7 minutes. This incident led to the Black Lives Matter movement raging across the US with many people coming out on the streets to protest racial discrimination and police brutality.

