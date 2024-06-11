George Lopez Exits Comedy Show Stage After Being Heckled in California; Blame Casino for Not Providing ‘Enjoyable Experience’

George Lopez, a comedian who is not only known for his great presence on stage but also for his fabulous portrayal of characters in movies, recently had to make a harsh decision while performing a stand-up.

Lopez walked off the stage, as despite his several requests, the crowd didn’t stop being “unruly” and loud.

George Lopez exits the stage

One of the greatest comedians George Lopez, was performing at Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville, California. While he and his dedicated fans were excited for the evening, hecklers created a ruckus at the show. When a few people sitting in the audience grew loud, the 63-year-old comedian asked them three times to settle so that he could continue his act.

As per PEOPLE who obtained a video from TMZ, Lopez could be heard saying, "Now seriously, I seem like an a**hole; I'm the one working.” He had already asked the audience twice before requesting, “Please, just watch the f**ing show; that's all you have to do." Citing no change, Lopez left the stage 30 minutes early, stating, “That’s cool, thanks,” while waving goodbye.

Talking to TMZ, the representatives of Lopez held the casino responsible for the incident. "It’s the venue or casino’s job to provide a good experience for both the artist and the fans,” the reps stated.

Advertisement

The statement continued that the venue failed to do so, while also mentioning that the audience was misbehaving and that the staff at the casino “was unable to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for the artist and guests."

The reps even said that the personal security team of the artist had to step in, mentioning, “Unfortunately, the casino security team was not adequate to accomplish this task."

Stressing that Lopez is not “obligated to perform in an unsafe environment,” the statement continued that the comedian feels bad for the ones who dedicatedly came for the show but couldn't experience it.

What does the casino have to say?

The Eagle Mountain Casino released a press note on their website where they accused George Lopez of not giving them a chance to control the environment.

“It was the job of Lopez's private security team to inform casino security if they wanted to escort anyone out, which never occurred,” the press release read.

Advertisement

The statement by the casino further read that no guests were “providing an unsafe environment” and that even though they were loud, the recording showed the fans saying, “We love you, can we buy you a drink, etc.”

Assistant General Manager Tiffani Sahagun mentioned that while they want their “guests to have a safe and enjoyable experience,” they even look at providing a safe environment for “our entertainers.”

ALSO READ: Despicable Me Star Will Ferrell Wishes To Become Sexiest Man Alive: Asks Fans To ' Vote For Comedians'