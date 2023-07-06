George Michael’s dating history: Romance with Brooke Shields to others; A look back at singer's relationships

The world was left in shock when George Michael, the iconic musician, passed away on Christmas day in 2016. As one half of the dynamic duo Wham!, he soared to fame in the 1980s with unforgettable hits like Careless Whisper.

Behind the scenes, George struggled with his personal life, concealing his true identity as a gay man until his public outing in 1998. Today, let's take a captivating journey through George Michael's relationship timeline, unveiling the stories of love and connection that shaped his life.

Brooke Shields

In 1998, Michael openly declared his homosexuality during a CNN interview, a significant moment in his life. However, it's worth noting that he was also romantically linked to women at different points in his life.

One of the most notable and reported relationships was with actress Brooke Shields in the mid-1980s. In her recently published memoir, Shields described their connection, stating that their bond felt like love.

She praised Michael as a "remarkable, respectful, and patient gentleman," noting that his willingness to take things slowly was a unique experience for her. This revelation provides a glimpse into the complexities and nuances of Michael's personal life.

Anselmo Feleppa

In the early 1990s, George Michael entered into a significant relationship with Brazilian fashion designer Anselmo Feleppa. Unfortunately, their love story was tragically cut short when Feleppa passed away from HIV/AIDS-related complications in March 1993 at the age of 36.

Devastated by the loss, Michael found solace in opening up about his sexuality to his parents, who were unaware of Feleppa's existence. The subsequent years were marked by deep sorrow and hardship, as Michael battled depression and faced another devastating blow with the loss of his mother, Lesley Angold Panayiotou, to cancer in February 1997.

The consecutive losses of both his lover and mother deeply impacted Michael's life and left him grappling with profound grief.

Kenny Goss

In May 1996, George Michael crossed paths with Kenny Goss, a businessman and former flight attendant from Texas, while in Los Angeles. This chance encounter sparked a romantic relationship that would span an impressive 13 years.

Together, they made numerous public appearances, including attending the opening of Goss' art gallery in Dallas in 2005, as reported by the Dallas Morning News. The bond between them was so strong that they founded the Goss-Michael Foundation, based in Dallas, which houses an esteemed collection of contemporary British art, as described on its official website.

However, their relationship came to an end in 2009 following Michael's highly publicized drug-related incident in London, leading to their breakup.

Fadi Fawaz

At the time of his untimely passing, George Michael was romantically linked to celebrity hairstylist Fadi Fawaz. Fawaz discovered Michael's lifeless body at his country home in Goring-On-Thames on Christmas Day in 2016. Devastated by the loss, Fawaz took to Twitter to share heartfelt tributes to his late boyfriend. However, their relationship faced challenges and controversies.

Fawaz was arrested in July 2019 on suspicion of aggravated criminal damage after allegedly causing damage to Michael's London mansion. Reports by The Sun suggested that Michael did not leave anything to Fawaz in his will, and their relationship was contentious with certain members of Michael's family.

