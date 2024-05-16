George Miller Talks About Furiosa's 'Smooth Shoot' Compared To Fury Road; Here's What Mad Max Director Has To Say

George Miller, the director of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, arrived at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival for the premiere and promotion of the movie. Miller spoke at length about the process of filming and revealed that he had rather smooth days of shooting with the cast and crew members. Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor are starring in the lead roles in the film.

The director at the Cannes studio compared his film with the making of Fury Road.

What did George Miller say about shooting films?

Before entering the dome of Cannes, George Miller conversed with Deadline, where he spoke about the process of shooting films. Miller shared, “Shooting movies, no matter what, they’re always tough. But when everyone is working well for a common purpose, they can adjust to all the things that need to happen, whether it’s Covid or rain or million things that will go wrong.”

The filmmaker also heaped praise on Warner Bros. Studios for making Furiosa thrive at the festival. The director said, "Once everything settled down with our relationship with Warner Bros., once they settled down into this really impressive regime they have at the moment, it went relatively smoothly."

George Miller revealed that directing and shooting for the Hemsworth starrer was rather smoother and easier than for Fury Road. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will premiere on Wednesday at the Cannes Film Festival.

Miller also spoke about the sequel to his directorial. The filmmaker revealed that he is in “wait and watch mode.” The sequel will be titled The Wasteland, and George, for the upcoming movie, said, “We have to see how well this one does.”

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga cast members arrive in style at the Cannes Film Festival 2024

The cast of George Miller directorial appeared on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. The actors were stunned as they got clicked before stepping into the theater. Anya Taylor-Joy donned a shimmery strapless gown as she posed for the cameras. The actress paired her outfit with silver jewelry, and her hair was tied up in a high bun.

Chris Hemsworth appeared in a black and white combination suit, while his wife, Elsa Pataky, slayed in a black dress and silver necklace. George Miller, the director, arrived with the cast and chose to wear a black suit as well.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will hit theaters on May 24.

