George R.R. Martin Announces Revival Of GOT Prequel 'Ten Thousand Ships'; All We Know So Far

In the world of Game of Thrones, where dragons soar and kingdoms clash, there’s exciting news emerging. George R.R. Martin, the creator behind the series, recently revealed that a once-discarded spinoff, Then Thousand Ship is making a comeback. This prequel promises to explore new realms of Westerosi history and adventure.

The prequel is set a thousand years before the events of Game of Thrones. After many setbacks and delays, this news was confirmed after Eboni Booth took charge of the script. Let’s take a closer look at all the updates of the GOT prequel and everything you want to know.

Eboni Booth joins the project as the pilot’s writer

After initial plans for Ten Thousand Ships were put on hold, George R.R. Martin has confirmed its revival. He confirmed this news on his blog that the project is moving forward with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Eboni Booth at the helm. Martin praised Booth as “an amazingly talented young playwright.” He also expressed his excitement for the new pilot which is under development.

Originally Ten Thousand Ships was developed with writer Brian Helgeland. But now Booth is taking control. Her role is crucial as she will bring her creative vision to the GOT spinoff.

What is Ten Thousand Ships all about

The spinoff is set 1,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It explores the epic journey of warrior queen Princess Nymeria and the Rhoynar people from Essos to Dorne. The series will delve into the adventures from Essos to Drone after their defeat by Valyrian dragons.

The narrative promises to blend fantasy and historical elements. It will draw inspiration from classic tales like Sinbad and The Odyssey. The series will explore how Drones came to be. It will follow Nymeria’s leadership as she guides her people through a fictionalized Mediterranean-style world in search of a new home.

HBO is yet to confirm the revival

George R.R. Martin has openly discussed the ups and downs of developing Game of Thrones spinoffs. Even with setbacks, Martin stays hopeful, noting that projects can be revived just as quickly as they are paused. Though he is enthusiastic he knows that there will be a lot of challenges.

“We’re still trying to figure out how we’re going to pay for 10,000 ships, 300 dragons, and those giant turtles,” said Martin. HBO hasn’t provided details on when or how the production will happen. But reports claim that they will bring back Ten Thousand Ships. This revival suggests fans can look forward to more thrilling adventures.

More about the GOT spinoffs

While House of the Dragon is the only Game of Thrones spinoff that has aired so far, the Westeros world continues to expand. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on George R.R. Martin’s novellas is also getting ready to be filmed. It will mostly premiere in 2025. Additionally, there is chatter that a series exploring the legendary Aegon I Targaryen will be made.

It will be an animated series focussed on Corlys Velaryon from House of Dragon. As for Jon Snow, plans for a sequel series centered on his character have been put on hold. Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow claimed in an interview that despite brainstorming ideas, they have not found anything compelling. As fans await the premiere of House of the Dragon season two, the announcement of Ten Thousand Ship increases the excitement.

