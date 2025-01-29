George R.R. Martin Expresses Satisfaction Over GOT Prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Highly acclaimed author George R.R. Martin recently praised the Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight while also appreciating the efforts taken by HBO.

Martin took his emotions to his personal blog and shared that the aforementioned series has wrapped its filming of the first season a few months ago.

Meanwhile, he also mentioned that the project had moved into post-production.

“I’ve seen all six episodes now (the last two in rough cuts, admittedly), and I loved them,” Martin went on to add in his blog post. Further expressing his feelings, the world-renowned author then stated that “Dunk and Egg” have always been his favorites and that the actors who are seen portraying these characters on screen are simply incredible.

Further continuing, the author then mentioned that the rest of the cast is amazing as well, telling his followers to simply wait and “meet the Laughing Storm and Tanselle Too-Tall.”

For those who do not know, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on a series of fantasy novels by Martin that was first published back in 2005. The story happens to be almost 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Further in his blog post, George R.R. Martin then went on to add that the adaptation is a faithful one, and the audience who is hoping for some action and “only action” might not find the series satisfying.

Advertisement

Martin then went on to state that the series, although it has a huge fight sequence, unfortunately has no dragons, no grand battles, and also no White Walkers.

Calling it a “character piece,” the writer went on to add that the story focuses on duty and honor as well as on chivalry.