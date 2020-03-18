George RR Martin gives fans a GOT update amid self isolation; REVEALS he's busy writing The Winds of Winter

George R.R. Martin took to his blog, Not A Blog, to update fans on how he is holding up with the coronavirus outbreak going rampant. Assuring everyone that he was fine, George also gave some hope to Game of Thrones fans as the 71-year-old author revealed he's busy writing Winds of Winter.

Unfortunately, coronavirus has become the ultimate topic of grave discussion, across the entire globe as we see a rise in positive cases as well as deaths. When it comes to the entertainment industry, celebs are confined within their homes like the rest of us and trying to make the most of the troubling times. Whether it be spending time with their closed ones or getting their creative juices flowing. For George R.R. Martin, who we have to thanks for Game of Thrones, currently, the acclaimed author is busy writing A Song of Ice and Fire's sixth edition, The Winds of Winter.

Taking to his blog cleverly titled Not A Blog, the 71-year-old author gave fans an update on what he has been up to during such an imbalanced time. "Strange days are upon us. As ancient as I am, I cannot recall ever having lived through anything like the past few weeks," George noted while also talking about how he is aware of the fact that he is very much in the most vulnerable population, given his age and physical condition. "For those of you who may be concerned for me personally… yes, I am aware that I am very much in the most vulnerable population, given my age and physical condition. But I feel fine at the moment, and we are taking all sensible precautions," Martin penned.

However, in some sort of a silver lining which will make Game of Thrones fans extremely excited, George added, "I am off by myself in a remote isolated location, attended by one of my staff, and I’m not going into town or seeing anyone. Truth be told, I am spending more time in Westeros than in the real world, writing every day. Things are pretty grim in the Seven Kingdoms… but maybe not as grim as they may become here."

A Dance of Dragons came out in 2011 and it's been nearing a decade since Game of Thrones fans have been craving for some Westerosi love. Now, finally, we may be inching closer to the finish line!

ALSO READ: Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke is PISSED at Jon Snow killing Daenerys Targaryen: He got away with murder

"Some days, watching the news, I cannot help feeling as if we are all now living in a science fiction novel. But not, alas, the sort of science fiction novel that I dreamed of living in when I was a kid, the one with the cities on the Moon, colonies on Mars, household robots programmed with the Three Laws, and flying cars. I never liked the pandemic stories half so well… Let us hope we all come through this safe and sound. Stay well, my friends. Better to be safe than sorry," Martin concluded.

Read More