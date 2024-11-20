Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Showrunner Reveals The Reason Behind Not Involving Sheldon In Thanksgiving Episode; DEETS

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has been the talk of the town since the announcement of the Young Sheldon spin-off.

The sitcom has managed to captivate the audience with good humor and witty dialogue. With five episodes already on the board, the fans have reacted positively to the script and the character; however, with one question for the makers.

In the latest episode, the Cooper family, along with Mary, Missy, and Meemaw, celebrated Thanksgiving, except Sheldon being in the frame.

After the fifth episode of the show titled Thanksgiving aired on the channel, the co-creator Steve Holland addressed the queries and revealed the reason behind Sheldon’s absence in the scene.

In conversation with the media portal, Holland stated that the makers had planned on putting Iain Armitage’s character into the episode, but then realized that Sheldon’s presence would “hurt the story.”

While sitting down for an interview, Holland explained, “Initially, when we were talking about the episode, it was certainly part of the discussion—like, “Should Sheldon be a part of this?” There are certain occasions where you could bring him back, but as we were breaking the [episode], it just felt like it was actually going to hurt this story.”

He further added, “Often, when a matriarch or a patriarch passes away, the family can splinter, and that’s what is happening here. And as fun as it would have been to see him, it felt like there is no world where that family doesn’t get together, and Mary doesn’t celebrate Thanksgiving if Sheldon is coming back from California.”

The showrunner referred to the storyline of Young Sheldon, where at the end of the series, Sheldon, Georgie, and Missy’s father passed away, and the family grieves through the loss of their loved one.

In episode 5 of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage as well, the audience gets to see Mary getting emotional over her husband not being present with the family anymore.

As she gets up to leave, Georgie asks her the reason behind getting emotional on the day of the occasion. Mary goes on to explain that every year she would argue with her husband over his drinking habits, and now that he is not there, she misses their confrontation, and ultimately she misses him.

To get his mother in a good mood and celebrate Thanksgiving with her, Georgie, Mary, and Missy go to George Sr.’s grave and enjoy the occasion.

The new episodes of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will be released every Thursday.

