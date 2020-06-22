Gerard Butler reunites with Angel Has Fallen director Ric Roman Waugh for action thriller Kandahar

Gerard Butler will reunite with Angel Has Fallen director Ric Roman for the upcoming action thriller Kandahar. The movie will feature him as a CIA operative. Read on to know more.

Gerard Butler is all set to add another action thriller to his acting credits. The Hollywood star will reunite with Angel Has Fallen filmmaker Ric Roman Waugh for the upcoming film Kandahar. Waugh will direct from a screenplay he wrote with former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune, Deadline reported. The potline of the film will focus on the officer’s experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan at the time of the Edward Snowden leaks.

The movie will feature Butler as Tom Harris, an undercover CIA operative working in the Middle East whose classified mission and covert identity are exposed. After he gets stuck in the heart of the hostile territory, the film will follow the character as he tries to fight his way out of the desert to an extraction point in Kandahar, Afghanistan, alongside his translator to an extraction point. To survive, he eludes the elite Special Forces who try to hunt them.

The film will be presented to buyers at the Virtual Cannes Market which kicked off on June 22. The makers shared any more information about the film yet. Apart from Butler, no other actor has been announced for the project. Butler has added a list of remarkable action films to his acting resume. The list includes, 300, RocknRolla, Den Of Thieves, Machine Gun Preacher, Olympus Has Fallen, and Hunter Killer. Waugh has previously collaborated with several movie stars, including GOT actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Dwayne Johnson.

ALSO READ: Deadpool 3 Update: Ryan Reynolds concerned Merc with a Mouth might be cornered in MCU owing to his foul mouth?

Share your comment ×