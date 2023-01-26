Gerard Butler reveals he ‘cut open’ Hilary Swank while filming P.S. I Love You: Almost took her eye out

Gerard Butler revealed that he ‘almost killed’ co-star Hilary Swank on the sets of the 2007 rom-com P.S. I Love You. On Tuesday, (January 23), Butler appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where he spilled the details about the freak accident. Continue reading to find out what happened.

As reported by PageSix, Gerard talked about the scene where his character Gerry Kennedy, danced ‘like an idiot’ in boxer shorts and suspenders. The 53-year-old actor revealed that while he was supposed to get hit on his face with the suspender, it instead injured Hilary Swank, when the metal fastener flew across the room and hit her head.

““It [got] stuck, it release[d] and [flew] over my head,” the actor explained. “I cut her open. You could even see the teeth [of the clip]. She had to get taken to the hospital.”

Butler further explained that the metal fastener was so dangerous that the entire crew that plastic fronts to protect themselves from it.

Gerard noted that the crew was quite fast to act after the accident and emptied the studio in three seconds, while he stood there crying in his boxers.

“I scarred Hilary Swank. I almost took her eye out, and I just made a fool of myself for two days,” the actor admitted on Drew Barrymore’s show.