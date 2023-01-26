Gerard Butler reveals he ‘cut open’ Hilary Swank while filming P.S. I Love You: Almost took her eye out
Gerard Butler and Hilary Swank’s romantic-comedy P.S. I Love You released in 2007. Butler opened up about the freak accident on The Drew Barrymore Show.
Gerard Butler revealed that he ‘almost killed’ co-star Hilary Swank on the sets of the 2007 rom-com P.S. I Love You. On Tuesday, (January 23), Butler appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where he spilled the details about the freak accident. Continue reading to find out what happened.
Gerard Butler ‘almost killed’ Hilary Swank on P.S. I Love You Sets
As reported by PageSix, Gerard talked about the scene where his character Gerry Kennedy, danced ‘like an idiot’ in boxer shorts and suspenders. The 53-year-old actor revealed that while he was supposed to get hit on his face with the suspender, it instead injured Hilary Swank, when the metal fastener flew across the room and hit her head.
““It [got] stuck, it release[d] and [flew] over my head,” the actor explained. “I cut her open. You could even see the teeth [of the clip]. She had to get taken to the hospital.”
Butler further explained that the metal fastener was so dangerous that the entire crew that plastic fronts to protect themselves from it.
Gerard noted that the crew was quite fast to act after the accident and emptied the studio in three seconds, while he stood there crying in his boxers.
“I scarred Hilary Swank. I almost took her eye out, and I just made a fool of myself for two days,” the actor admitted on Drew Barrymore’s show.
Is a sequel for P.S. I Love You on its way?
In February 2020, there was news that a sequel for P.S. I Love You was on its way. However, the cast including Hilary Swank, Lisa Kudrow, Kathy Bates, and Harry Connick Jr. have not commented if they will be a part of the second film. Gerard Butler too did not say anything about the project during his appearance on Barrymore’s show recently. However, in March 2016, Butler did admit that he would not ever attempt his Irish accent again, while he sarcastically mentioned “all those wonderful reviews and glorious feedback” he received after his stint in the aforementioned movie.
