Gerard Pique takes a dig at Shakira and her fans, says 'I don’t care about any of it'

Ever since Gerard Pique and Shakira separated, every day some kind of drama and controversy is in the news. Following their split in 2022, the Spanish soccer player faced a lot of criticism from Shakira’s fans especially after he was caught cheating with the 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti. Even the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer seemingly took a brutal dig at Gerard in one of her songs.

In the wake of the criticism he’s received, the soccer star has recently called out Shakira’s fans. He gave an interview where he opened up about the backlash that he faced since his separation from the ‘Waka Waka’ singer in June 2022. He said, “In the beginning, it was bad and it reached a point where if I had let things get to me, I would have thrown myself off a cliff.”

The 36-year-old then gave an example saying that his ex is Latin American and one can’t imagine the comments he has gotten on social media from her fans. Millions of barbarities! He further added that “95 percent of people’s issues arise when they tend to care about things that aren’t that important.” He continued by saying that he doesn't care about any of it because he doesn't know them. Such people have “no lives”, they’re robots and he’ll never meet them.

Did Shakira and her fans react to Gerard’s comment about Latino fans?

After his interview, Shakira seemingly hit back at ex Gerard for his statement about Latino fans. She reportedly tweeted, “proud to be Latin American” after the soccer player’s xenophobic comment. In response to Gerard’s statement, one user tweeted, He then said, “For example, my ex is Latin American … you can’t imagine [the comments] I’ve gotten on social media from her fans. Millions of barbarities!” Another fan commented "Ok now #gerardpique is #xenophobic towards Latin Americans. He is really a crazy, worthless dude." A third person commented, “Cheater and xenophobic Gerard Piqué.” A fourth person commented, Ok now #gerardpique is #xenophobic towards Latin Americans. He is really a crazy, worthless dude."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Gerard Pique just hit back at ex Shakira and her fans for the singer’s diss track on him? Find out