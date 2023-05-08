Gerard Pique vs Shakira’s Brother: The truth behind the alleged fight

The Gerard Pique and Shakira split has undoubtedly been one of the most talked about soccer topics this year. Not too long ago, the recently retired football star stunned the public when he announced his relationship with Clara Chia Marti soon after the end of his breakup with the Waka Waka singer. Plenty of reports even claim that 36 year old was cheating on the Colombian singer. Ever since then, the former couple has been in a frenzy.

As of now, Shakira has moved to Miami along with her children, Sasha and Milan who she shares with Pique. To honor the 11-year-long relationship and to avoid any legal troubles, the couple agreed to a custody agreement. Reports claim that despite the custody agreement Shakira prevented the former Barcelona defender to meet the kids. Perhaps that is why, ever since Gerard’s arrival in Miami, the internet hasn't stopped talking about it. Despite the former footballer’s attempt to keep his visit low-key, he managed to grab a lot of attention, and apparently not for good reason.

Gerard Pique’s Visit to Miami

Ever since Gerard Piqué arrived in Miami, fans are excited to know everything about his visit to meet his children after legendary pop star Shakira moved to Miami. While the Pique wanted his outings with his kids, Milan and Sasha to be discreet, the paparazzi caught them on camera. However, apart from the fact that Gerard finally met his children, his Miami visit got a lot of attention because of speculations that the former footballer had a physical feud with Shakira’s brother. Was there a feud or is it just a baseless rumor? Let’s find out!

Gerard Pique vs Shakira’s brother Tonino Mebarak

A number of speculations stated that Gerard Pique has a heated argument with Shakira’s brother. It was also rumored the argument even led to a physical feud. While some speculations claimed Gerard Pique and Shakira had an argument that got so serious that Tonino Mebarak, Shakira’s brother, had to step in.

Did the Police intervene Shakira and Gerard Pique’s fight?

While neither Shakira nor Gerard has stepped forward to clarify what the issue was or if there was a fight. However, according to Mundo Deportivo which is a renowned Spanish sports publication, it was reported that “According to rumors, the police had to intervene to stop the altercation. We must clarify that there is no police report and no official public report on this incident.”

Gerard Pique vs Shakira: Was it all just a rumor?

Ever since the breakup and the custody agreement, the nature of Shakira and Pique’s relationship has been pretty hostile. Perhaps, this friction between the former couple led to the rumor.

Moreover, Jordi Martin, an esteemed journalist squashed all the rumors with his tweet that said, “It is flatly false that [Gerard Pique] has come to blows with Tonino, the brother of [Shakira] in Miami.”

While the internet is filled with fan speculations that Gerard Pique allegedly had a frenzied argument with Shakira’s brother Tonino Mebarak. However, there are no real reports stating that the alleged fight actually occurred.

Shakira and Gerard Pique: What is the Custody Agreement?

Following the hostile breakup and Shakira’s move to Miami, the two had to come up with a custody agreement for their two children. According to the custody agreement, the children reside with their mother, a 46-year-old pop star. While reports claim that their father Pique will be allowed to stay with his children for 10 days a month along with school holidays.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer was not comfortable with the long 10-day span. In response to this Pique agreed to a five to six-day-long visitation period in a month.

Gerard Pique is back in Spain

It is reported that after being spotted with his boys in Miami, Gerard Pique the 36-year former footballer is back in Spain.

