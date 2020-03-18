German Big Brother contestants breakdown into tears after being informed about Coronavirus for the 1st time

The contestants of German Big Brother were finally informed about the deadly Coronavirus Pandemic in a live episode. When the 14 contestants entered the house on February 6, the disease had only made news for its effect in China. However, it has become a global issue now. According to the latest report by WHO, the Coronavirus has infected more than 184,000 people across the world. Globally, the virus has killed about 7,500 people, Al Jazeera reported. Germany has 6,000 cases and 13 deaths.

Reacting to the shocking news, housemates shed tears as they were shown a video explaining the severity of the situation. One of the contestants, who is a carer, had an emotional breakdown and stated that she was worried about her mother, who has a lung condition, BBC reported. Their relatives, on the other hand, tried to cheer them up by noting that the contestants are living in one of the safest places right now and even jokingly asked whether they could bring some toilet roll back with them.

Even though the contestants are unaware of the health crisis before, they were all tested for the disease and the results were negative. The makers of the show had decided to not inform the contestants and defending their decision, the makers asserted in a statement that “the residents will be informed if there is reason to do so,” Just Jared reported. Shortly after they announced the decision, people slammed the makers for keeping the contestants in the dark. Following the heavy criticism, the network announced that they will inform the cast about the deadly Pandemic on March 17 in a live show.

