Gerry and the Pacemakers’ lead singer Gerry Marsden passes away at 78

Gerry and the Pacemakers’ lead singer and founding member Gerry Marsden recently passed away according to BBC at the age of 78.

Iconic singer Gerry Marsden has passed away. The lead singer of Gerry and the Pacemakers and singer of Liverpool Football Club anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone died at the age fo 78 according to reports via BBC. After the news broke, his longtime pal Pete Price confirmed the news via Twitter, saying: “It’s with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the Legendary Gerry Marsden MBE after a short illness which was an infection in his heart has sadly passed away. Sending all the love in the world to Pauline and his family. You’ll Never Walk Alone,” he wrote.

Gerry formed his troupe If you weren’t aware, back in 1959, Gerry and the Pacemakers was one of the leading band’s in the UK and worldwide, ranking just behind The Beatles. Their debut, How Do You Do It? was a No. 1 hit on the U.K. charts, just like their later singles I Like It and a cover of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s You’ll Never Walk Alone, which eventually came to be the anthem of Liverpool Football Club.

Apart from a sensational music career, the singer was also a lyricist and the mind behind many of the band’s songs such as I’m the One, It’s Gonna Be All Right and Ferry Cross the Mersey. Their song Don’t Let the Sun Catch You Crying was their biggest U.S. hit, charting No. 4. Even though the group disbanded in 1967, Gerry carried on his legacy as a solo act by becoming a TV personality. He even starred in West End’s Charlie Girl.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×