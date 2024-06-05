Gerry Turner Opens Up On What Kendall Jenner Saw On His Phone That She Shouldn’t Have Seen

The Kardashians season 5 is majorly hitting the headlines due to the events unfolding in the reality show. The Kardashain-Jenner clan never misses an opportunity to grab media attention.

In the upcoming episode’s promo for The Kardashian Season 5, the famous model Kendall Jenner reveals seeing something on The Golden Bachelor fame Gerry Turner’s phone, that she shouldn't have seen. Now, Turner has come forward to clear the air about what she saw.

What did Kendall Jenner see on Gerry Turner's phone?

As per E!News, during his inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, Turner was invited for dinner by Kris with the model, who is a bachelor superfan. Kendall saw something that she was not supposed to. This built an anticipation among the viewers to uncover what the model had seen.

On June 4, Turner revealed to TMZ that, the momager and the model took his phone to call his daughter Angie, who happens to be a huge fan of them. That's when Kendall saw Theresa Nist’s number saved in his contacts. This served as a revelation for the model that Turner would go on to propose to Nist in the season finale.

He expressed that he was not too upset about the mother-daughter duo finding out about it is. He revealed that he was more engaged in the great time they spent. Turner added, “they were inclusive, gracious, warm, friendly, and elegant.” As per the outlet, they watched an episode of The Golden Bachelor in the family’s home theater that night.

Advertisement

Kendall Jenner and Khole Kardashian grab headlines yet again

Kendall Jenner once again hit the headlines due to the comment her sister, khloe made on her recent Instagram post. The model posted a serene picture and a video of herself where she appeared to be wearing a beautiful lilac-colored flowy gown.

Under this post, Khole Kardashian wrote, “I love when you show the Nips. Best nips in town.” This comment was not very well taken by the model's followers, resulting in the Good American founder facing backlash.

A follower commented, “girl, that's your sister. I-” Another wrote, “weird comment to your sister wtf.” Many followers pointed out that Khole seemingly made this comment on a light note.

Many of Jenner’s followers wrote about how beautiful the model's background was and how the model herself looked. Kendal Jenner captioned the post saying, “9pm sunsets” with an octopus emoji.

ALSO READ: The Kardashians Season 5 Episode 3 Trailer Breakdown; Release Date, Streaming Details & More