'Get It Off': Game Of Thrones Star Hannah Waddingham Shares Hilarious Reaction To Rhaenyra's Identical Look In HOTD

Hannah Waddingham, who starred in Game of Thrones, humorously commented on her iconic septa outfit being donned by Emma D'Arcy in House of the Dragon. For the unversed, in Game of Thrones, Waddingham portrayed Septa Unella, a character known for her bell ringing and yelling “Shame!” while making Lena Headey’s Cersei Lannister walk naked through the streets of King's Landing. Waddingham commented on a post showing Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra copying the same look.

Hannah Waddingham reacts to Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra recreating the septa outfit

In House of the Dragon's King's Landing, Rhaenyra Targaryen—Emma D’Arcy’s character—used the septa’s attire to conceal her identity so she could secretly meet Alicent Hightower, played by Olivia Cooke.

Waddingham teased that Rhaenyra should give back her clothes after borrowing them by commenting on an Instagram image of how she disguised herself in episode 3. She also included a hashtag connected to the scene where Cersei was shamed by Septa Unella.

Hannah Waddingham commented: “That’s MY outfit!!! Get it off!!!! #dingshamedingshame”

Fans echoed the common thought of the viewers of House of the Dragon with one of them commenting, "All I can keep thinking was “Shame. Shame. Shame.” While many mulled over the emotional scene between Alicent and Rhaenyra, others are excited about the looming war.

Emma D’Arcy’s Rhaenyra Targaryen is a certified risk-taker

Emma D’Arcy’s Rhaenyra Targaryen is a certified risk-taker. Her decision to disguise herself as a commoner and make a dangerous journey showcased Rhaenyra as both brave and a leader.

Unlike Aegon II Targaryen, who longed for war instead of trying to prevent it by meeting Alicent personally and thus putting his life at risk, Rhaenyra's actions in this chapter highlight her as a faithful friend. Through numerous betrayals and tragedies, they had become enemies, so coming together again was very emotional.

Besides, Emma D’Arcy's beautiful on-screen chemistry with Olivia Cooke has always been a fan favorite. The scene displayed some of their emotions; relief filled Rhaenyra when she learned that her father did love her until death did them part. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Alicent never admitted going too far, causing these wars.

The two characters’ storylines eventually merge in a powerful emotional scene that sets up the inevitability of war between them. However, fans of the show remain pleased with the septa outfit memes that this interaction offered.

