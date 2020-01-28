Get Me Song: Justin Bieber 'blending in' with Kehlani in new track; Shares release date of new album 'Changes'

Suprise Beliebers! Justin Bieber just dropped a new song titled Get Me. The song released is a part of his new album titled Changes. The singer collaborates with Kehlani on the track.

Beliebers are jumping with joy for there has been so much happening on the Justin Bieber front. The singer, who has been laying low for a long time now, is actively promoting his new self-produced documentary and his new album Changes. But that's not what we are here to talk about. Dim those lights and get comfortable in those couches with your special someone for Justin Bieber is in the mood for love. Days after he dropped his song Yummy, JB returns with his second track titled Get Me.

The singer collaborates with Kehlani for the new track and it gets you grooving. The song hears the two singers talk about chemistry and romance. With lyrics like, "Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me, Lookin' at the way we're blendin' in, you get me," and "there's so much chemistry, Like a chemist how you finishin' my sentences, In the center, no, we can't deny the synergy," Get Me seems like the perfect love ballad to dedicate to your SO.

Check out the song here:

The new song will feature in his upcoming album Changes. The singer recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed that the new album drops on February 14. The new song and documentary come just after Justin's ex Selena Gomez opened about her past relationship. She said she was emotionally abused in her past relationship. Read all about it here: Selena Gomez admits experiencing emotional abuse during her relationship with Justin Bieber

