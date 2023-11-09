‘Get out before he kills you': Dolly Parton reveals why she turned down collab with Elvis Presley

Dolly Parton is one of the greatest Hollywood legends of all time who made her own mark in the industry. The pop star loves to work on her own terms and never hesitates in turning down any offer that comes her way, even if it is from the Rock legend Elvis Presley.

It was not the first time that she turned to an offer as once she shared how he rejected a collaborative opportunity with Elvis who wanted to record her hit “I Will Always Love You” after his manager requested half of the song’s publishing rights.

Dolly Parton shares why she rejected Elvis Presley

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the Hollywood icon declined Elvis Presley’s invitation to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but she forwent performing at the Super Bowl halftime show several times. Any artist would not turn down such an opportunity unless it is Dolly Parton . “Oh, sure. I’ve been offered that many times,” she told the publication about the halftime show. She had just started her own publishing company, and that was her biggest song to date. Her other big hit song was Jolene and they were from the same album in her catalog and had to say no.

The decision came from the business instincts she got from her father, Lee Parton. He was really smart in business and he couldn’t read and write, but Daddy was so smart. “You ain’t getting it.” I’m so sorry, so sorry. It was like a heartache. It was like being with a man that you love, but you know he’s terrible for you; you got to get out before he kills you. I mean, that’s a bad analogy, but in way it was a kind of like, “You know, I know this ain’t right for me,” she added.

Dolly Parton thought she was not big enough for such a big production

In the same conversation, Dolly Parton shared how she could not do it because of other things as well. However, she had a thought that she was not big enough to do that big of a production. “When you think about those shows, those are big, big productions. I’ve never done anything with that big of a production. I don’t know if I could have. I think at the time that’s what I was thinking,” she added.

