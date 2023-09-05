‘Get out of the way’ Emma Roberts sparked online debate for being ‘rude’ to an agent of President Bill Clinton

Emma Roberts had a close encounter with security agents while trying to escape from photographers at a bookstore in New York. In a viral video filmed by Elder Ordonez, the American Horror Story star is seen leaving the Hamptons bookstore with two coffees, wearing leopard-print biker shorts, a black tank top, brown Birkenstocks, and white sunglasses with her hair in a bun. Here's a rundown of what occurred.

Emma Roberts sparked online debate for being ‘rude’

A Secret Service agent, dressed casually, stands outside the bookstore while the former US president, Bill Clinton, browses inside. To avoid the paparazzi following President Clinton, Emma quickly exits the bookstore and almost runs into the Secret Service agent guarding the entrance. In the video, she mumbles a few words and can be heard saying, "Get out of the way."

Emma then rushes towards her friends off-camera, who were standing in the street, laughing about the paparazzi commotion. The video was shared on TikTok and Instagram by celebrity photographer Elder Ordonez and has garnered millions of views on social media. Some people found Emma's interaction with Clinton's security detail to be rude. One Instagram user wrote in the comment, “Damn she’s rude,” followed by another, “She just told that guy to get out of the way, so rude!”

However, others came to her defense, one suggested, “Pretty sure she meant ‘I’m getting out of the way’ because something was happening and she didn’t want to be in the way,” this comment section has no faith.” Many speculated that she was trying to say she was moving out of the way to avoid being in the paparazzi's shots.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers 5 September 2023: Did Josslyn snitch on Sonny and turn him in to the police because of Dex?

Emma Roberts' career and upcoming projects

Emma Roberts is known for founding the online book club Belletrist in 2017, alongside her friend Karah Preiss. They have since produced TV series adaptations of books for Netflix and Hulu through their production company, Belletrist Productions.

Currently, Emma is set to star in season 12 of the FX series American Horror Story, titled Delicate. She will be sharing the screen with Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne. Emma initially joined the show in 2013 as a series regular and left after its ninth season.

ALSO READ: Disney actor Ashley Tisdale faces USD 600,000 lawsuit over Hollywood car accident