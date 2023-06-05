Get ready for more witchy wonders: ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ officially greenlit by Disney

The iconic Halloween tale of 'Hocus Pocus' is set to continue with the confirmation of a third installment. Sean Bailey, President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, revealed the exciting news during an interview with The New York Times, stating, "Yes, Hocus Pocus 3 is happening." While specific details are still under wraps, the announcement alone has generated significant anticipation and curiosity about what new magical adventures await.

The Enduring Magic of Hocus Pocus

'Hocus Pocus' holds a special place in the hearts of audiences as one of Disney's most cherished properties from the 1990s. Although it didn't achieve immediate box office success upon its release in 1993, the film gained a cult following through frequent television airings and became an essential part of Halloween traditions. Centered around the mischievous Sanderson sisters, portrayed by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, the original film weaved a spellbinding story of witches and adventure. The second film, released on Disney+ after a twenty-nine-year gap, further expanded the Sanderson sisters' legacy and became a resounding success, ranking as Disney+'s top domestic film debut at the time.

A Magical Future Unveiled

The post-credits scene in 'Hocus Pocus 2' hinted at the possibility of more enchantment to come. With the return of the original Sanderson sisters and the introduction of a new generation of teenagers facing supernatural challenges, fans were left eager for further developments. President Sean Bailey's confirmation of 'Hocus Pocus 3' now ensures that the spellbinding adventures will continue in Salem. While it remains uncertain if Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will reprise their iconic roles, their potential involvement adds to the anticipation surrounding the film.

As fans eagerly await more updates on the upcoming 'Hocus Pocus 3,' the confirmation of its development has reignited the excitement for this beloved Halloween franchise. With the original film's enduring popularity, the success of its long-awaited sequel, and the magic of Salem yet to be fully explored, the prospects for 'Hocus Pocus 3' are nothing short of enchanting. Stay tuned for further updates as the bewitching tale continues to unfold, bringing Salem's magic back to life once more.

