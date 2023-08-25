'Get to a place where I don't hate you': How Sister Wives star Kody Brown and Christine seeked 'breakup counselling'

Sister Wives star Kody Brown seems to be in trouble for all the wrong reasons. In a recent revelation by US Weekly, it has turned out that the former couple had gotten in such an estranged place that they could not stop hating one another. And this is when Christine came up with the idea of going for a 'Break up counseling.' But it turned out that the idea could never transpire into reality at any point in time. Here's what Christine's proposal was all about.

Christine proposed therapy

While it is always considered to be the right call to join therapy, it seems that Kody is not on the same page with his ex-wife, Christine on this. The Sister Wives stars continue to struggle to find a middle ground through their divorce. And somehow, Kody continues to find ways to make things worse for the ladies. Before the season premiere, US Weekly released a sneak peek into the next season. And this is where the idea of 'Break up counseling' comes up. It was revealed that Christine wants to be in a peaceful place when it comes to her husband.

However, the couple's troubles do not seem to end at the time of their divorce. The video shows Kody saying "I've thought about doing break-up counseling with you, like 'Hey we're done. Let's get in a place where we can be functional,'" he said after sitting down across his ex. "Post-breakup counseling?" asked Christine, interrupting with laughter, "What for?" His reaction to the idea was enough to tell the viewers that Kody is not interested in joining Christine in the idea.

Kody wants to join 'grief counseling

For the patriarch of the family, the priorities seem completely different. It was revealed in the video that Kody wants to focus more on his personal issues than her marital issues at this point. "Listen, I've gotta get to a place where I don't hate you so I never speak bad about you to my children. That's my worry," added Christine, expressing her concerns about the matter. "If you need to have some sort of, like, post-breakup counseling with me, that's fine," she also said. "The whole thing is very heartbreaking and it's very sad."

However, it is evident that the couple is not finding any common ground for the matter. It will be interesting to see what the new season brings to the floors this year. Pinkvilla will be sure to update this section with more updates. Thus, keep an eye on this space.

