'Get Your Moles Checked': Kevin Jonas Asks Fans To Prioritize Health As He Undergoes Surgery To Remove Skin Cancer

Kevin Jonas was recently seen giving a health update, during which he even asked his fans to be aware of any skin abnormalities. He took time to share his journey on social media about a procedure that removed his skin cancer.

The What A Man Gotta Do singer detailed his journey in a before and after video of his surgery procedure.

Kevin Jonas talks about skin cancer

While Kevin Jonas took to social media, revealing that he had recently removed his skin cancer through surgery, he even asked his fans to look after their health.

In a video that was posted on Tuesday, June 11, the artist could be seen talking about his surgery before he went for the procedure. The video was captioned, “Friendly reminder to get your moles checked,” and Jonas could be seen telling his fans that he was going to get his “basal cell carcinoma removed” from his head.

He gave a closer look at the exact location on his forehead where the mole had developed. In this two-part video, the singer stated, “So here we go,” before he went for the procedure. And then, part 2 of the health update video started. While filming it inside a vehicle, Kevin Jonas stated, “Alright, I’m all done,” before mentioning that he is heading home now and will give his scar time to heal.

However, while concluding his words in the video that he shared on Instagram, the Sucker artist asked his followers, “Make sure to get those moles checked, people!”

His video saw lots of comments wishing him well, which came not only from his fans but even from the Skin Cancer Foundation. “So sorry to hear about your BCC, Kevin. Thank you for raising awareness. Early detection is key,” the foundation commented.

About Basal cell carcinoma

As per the website of Mayo Clinic, Basal cell carcinoma is a skin cancer that begins in the basal cells. They are a type of cells that is known to produce new skin cells when the old cells die.

The mentioned skin abnormality usually appears like a slightly transparent bump on the patient's skin. However, the website has even mentioned that it could take other forms as well.

This type of cancer usually occurs in the areas of your skin that are exposed to the sun, which includes your head or even your neck.

You can avoid exposing yourself to the sun between 10 am and 4 pm to prevent any such abnormality on your skin.

