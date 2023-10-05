'Gets a shot of sunshine': The time Andrew Garfield wanted to write a book about his then-girlfriend Emma Stone

Andrew Garfield, known for his captivating performances on screen, has been speculated to date Emma Stone since their first appearance together on The Amazing Spider-Man. The superstar tried his best to refrain from any remarks that would hint at his real-life romance with actress Emma Stone. However, during a candid moment, he hinted at a potential to write a book about stone that would illuminate his feelings for his girlfriend.

Andrew Garfield on writing a book on his feelings for Emma Stone

In a lighthearted moment on Good Morning America, retrieved from ABC News , Andrew Garfield playfully teased the audience about his affection for Emma Stone. With a touch of humor, he remarked, "I will write a book one day about how I feel about every aspect of Emily Stone." While his words were delivered in jest, they hinted at the profound connection and admiration he holds for the talented actress.

Garfield added that Stone is a true genius with an enchanting persona and graces everyone she encounters with. The superstar shared, “She's a full genius, or she has found her genius and she's doing it so beautifully. I think everyone who works with her, everyone who brushes shoulders with her or even makes eye contact with her gets a shot of sunshine."

Emma Stone credited Andrew Garfield for her acting prowess

In a revealing moment captured in Teen Vogue, retrieved from US Weekly , Emma Stone didn't hold back in praising the British-born actor for his significant contribution to her growth as an actress. Stone's words radiated with genuine appreciation as she described Garfield as "one of the most giving actors I've ever worked with."

Stone shared insights into how Garfield's thoughtful gestures went beyond the script. The superstar added, “If I needed to get to a place of love or sadness in a scene, he'd leave messages on my phone to replay, or slip in lines off camera for a different reaction than what was scripted. He gave me so much to react to."

For Stone, Garfield's presence on and off camera was an invaluable source of inspiration and growth, as he consistently supported her. But Garfield's idea to write a book about Stone surely took fans by surprise who are still eagerly waiting for the first edition of the book.

