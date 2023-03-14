'Getting a blowj*b is not that gay': Diplo addresses question about his sexuality, reveals intimate details

In a recent episode of the High Low podcast with Emily Ratajkowski, Diplo went on to talk about his sexuality. He revealed intimate details about his relationship with men. He accepted that he is ‘not gay’. Diplo opened up about getting a blowj*b from a guy before. He added that he isn’t ‘aroused by men’.

Diplo addresses his sexuality and shares intimate details

Emily questioned Diplo over any memory pertaining to any incident involving men. To this, the singer replied, “I’ve gotten a lot of blowj*bs, but I don’t know,” he said. “I mean, getting a blowj*b is not that gay, I think.”

After exchanging a few words about what they were talking about before bringing up Diplo’s sexuality, Emily revealed that the topic of conversation was ‘Bill Clinton’. The host asked the producer to talk about what they discussed the previous night. It included him talking about being ‘a little gay’.

The conversation took a turn and the two discussed social media. The Elastic Heart producer mentioned that ‘woodchopping men’ often feature on his feed. He said, “They’re hot guys. I don’t know if that’s gonna be the thing that’s gonna send me over to the gay side totally.”

ALSO READ: ‘I got really skinny because I was not OK’: Emily Ratajkowski talks about mental and physical toll of marriage

Emily Ratajkowski tries to make Diplo confess his sexuality

After continuous efforts from Emily to understand which side of the spectrum Diplo defines himself, the producer finally gave in. He revealed that does not want to be defined as gay. He in fact is ‘not not gay’. He added that there are a couple of guys that he is open to date, life-partner-wise. He also spoke about his childhood and how he thought that being gay is weird.



Diplo aka Thomas Wesley Pentz’s dating history includes Katy Perry and M.I.A. Currently, he shares sons Lockett and Lazer with Kathryn Lockhart and Pace with Jevon King.



ALSO READ: Diplo jokes he came for Rihanna’s ‘baby shower’ as Kansas City Chiefs beat Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl