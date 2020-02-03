GFRIEND opens up about working with Big Hit, Bang Shi Hyuk: Thanks to them, the content was congruently solid

Big Hit Entertainment had acquired GFRIEND's agency Source Music. The all-girl band is set to release their comeback album titled Labyrinth this week. The band recently opened up about working with Big Hit.

GFRIEND is all set to drop their new mini-album titled “Labyrinth” this week. The singers drop their first album since Big Hit Entertainment, the entertainment management company behind BTS, took over GFRIEND's agency Source Music. The South Korean band hosted a press conference ahead of the release where the band's members spoke about working with Big Hit and renowned South Korean lyricist Bang Si-Hyuk. The women revealed that they received a lot of help from the managing company and the lyricist for their new album.

GFRIEND singer Umji revealed the managing company and the lyricist helped them improve the quality of their new album. "When we were working on this album, [Big Hit Entertainment's CEO] Bang Si Hyuk PD, as well as producers and staffs hired to focus on visual aspects provided assistance with content-related things by participating in making the songs and music video. Thanks to them, the content was congruently solid," she said, as per an AllKPop report.

GFRIEND leader Sowon confessed that the band hasn't met Si-Hyuk yet. However, they have received words of encouragement from him. "We still haven't met Bang Si Hyuk PD. Instead, we received good news through other company staff. [He said,] 'GFRIEND is a charm that is uniquely GFRIEND and cannot be replaced by anyone else. It would be good if we could develop the group further through content that captures that charm.' It gave us strength," she added.

GFRIEND is making its comeback on today, February 3. The band drops their mini-album along with the title track Crossroads. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BTS, TXT & Lee Hyun united for Big Hit’s 15th anniversary family photos and the internet couldn't handle it

Read More