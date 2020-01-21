Ghibli Movies on Netflix: THIS iconic Japanese movie from the studio will NOT release on the platform

My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke & Spirited Away, several Studio Ghibli films are set to debut on Netflix. While this is exciting news for fans, there is one iconic Ghibli movie that is not debuting on the platform.

Netflix is listening and the Studio Ghibli films arriving on the platform is a mere proof of it. For the longest time, fans of the animated Japanese movies have been begging the online streaming platform to arrange for the entire catalog. It seems like Netflix made some calls and finally, movies like My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away are going to arrive on the platform outside the regions of the US, Canada. Yes, these movies will arrive in India as well.

Now that the good news is out, when exactly are these movies arriving? Pull out your calendars for we are here to help. Start February with Castle in the Sky (1986) and My Neighbour Totoro (1988) among others. These movies drop on Feb 1. These will be followed by Nausicaä Of The Valley Of The Wind (1984), Princess Mononoke (1997), My Neighbors The Yamadas (1999) and Spirited Away (2001) among others on March 1.

On April 1, Whisper Of The Heart (1995), From Up On Poppy Hill (2011), The Wind Rises (2013) and When Marnie Was There (2014) drops on the streaming platform. While this is exciting, there is some sad news for Grave of the Fireflies (1988) fans. The iconic Ghibli movie is not debuting the movie on Netflix for the studio doesn't have the distribution rights to it.

Check out the complete list below:

1 February 2020

Castle in the Sky (1986)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Only Yesterday (1991)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Ocean Waves (1993)

Tales From Earthsea (2006)

1 March 2020

Nausicaä Of The Valley Of The Wind (1984)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

My Neighbors The Yamadas (1999)

Spirited Away (2001)

The Cat Returns (2002)

Arrietty (2010)

The Tale Of The Princess Kaguya (2013)

1 April 2020

Pom Poko (1994)

Whisper Of The Heart (1995)

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Ponyo On The Cliff By The Sea (2008)

From Up On Poppy Hill (2011)

The Wind Rises (2013)

When Marnie Was There (2014)

