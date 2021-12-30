Ghislaine Maxwell convicted of recruiting teenage girls in Jeffrey Epstein's sex abuse case

Content Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted on Wednesday on federal charges for luring underage girls to engage in sex acts with financier Jeffrey Epstein as reported by Variety. Maxwell has been found guilty of five of six counts and faces up to 65 years in prison. Ghislaine is facing charges for recruiting and grooming teenage girls.

The trial against Maxwell which began almost a month ago in federal court included testimony from four women who alleged that Maxwell recruited them into having sex with Epstein in the 1990s and early 2000s. The accusers detailed Ghislaine's involvement by revealing how she befriended them and arranged for them to fly to Epstein's homes in New York, Florida and New Mexico where they endured abuse at the hands of the convicted sex offender who died by suicide in his jail cell in August 2019.

Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire in July 2020, nearly a year after Epstein's death.

Among the four women who gave their testimonies in court relating to Maxwell's involvement, one woman testified that Maxwell had given her a massage when she was 16 during a visit to Epstein’s New Mexico ranch. Also, another woman who identified in court as Jane, alleged that Maxwell and Epstein befriended her when she was 14. She alleged that she endured years of sexual abuse at Epstein’s homes in New York, Florida and New Mexico and that the sex acts would also involve Maxwell.

After her conviction in the sex trafficking case, Maxwell also faces a separate trial on two charges that she committed perjury during a deposition.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)