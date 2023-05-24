Ghost of Tsushima 2: Release date, rumors and more; Everything you need to know

Ghost of Tsushima 2 is a highly anticipated sequel to the 2020 hit success. The action-adventure game is inspired by Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima. The ending of Ghost of Tsushima left some plot threads open that might be explored in the game's rumored sequel. Fans are eagerly waiting for the next chapter in Jin Sakai's journey and the conflict over Tsushima Island. A lot of people want Jin's story to continue, while others want a new hero to fight the Mongol invasion.

Here’s everything we known about the upcoming sequel:

When will Ghost of Tsushima 2 be released?

It's unlikely that a Ghost of Tsushima 2 release date will be revealed anytime soon; Sucker Punch hasn't even declared that a sequel is on the way. Although this is speculative, if the game is in development, the expected release date would be between 2023 and 2024.

What will be the possible platforms for Ghost of Tsushima?

Given that Ghost of Tsushima was only available for the PlayStation 4 in its first release, it is logical to presume that the sequel will be as well. The sequel might, however, only be available on the PS5 now that it has been released. Though it currently looks doubtful, many fans are hoping for a PC release.

Ghost of Tsushima: Leaks and rumours

Ghost Of Tsushima 2 rumours haven't surfaced yet, but once the game's Director's Cut is available, we anticipate them to start. Since 2020, the business has expanded its list of available skilled developers with a focus on multiplayer games. For instance, the Senior Multiplayer Systems Designer role required applicants to have experience creating "challenging combat encounters and cooperative mechanics."

All in all, Ghost of Tsushima 2 is establishing itself as one of the most eagerly anticipated games currently under development. Fans are eagerly expecting any news or updates from Sucker Punch Productions even if we don't yet know much about the game. We are eager to see what the next installment of the Ghost of Tsushima series will bring, whether it is a continuation of Jin's tale or a brand-new protagonist battling the Mongol invasion.

