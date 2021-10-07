Ghost Teaser: Justin Bieber & Diane Keaton team up for an emotional music video; Actress calls it an 'honour'

Justin Bieber surprised everyone as he dropped the teaser of his new music video for Ghost featuring one of Hollywood's most talented actresses, Diane Keaton. The teaser video shows Diane and Justin sharing several tender, emotional moments as they dance around, share a sweet embrace by the beach and more. The music video will be out on Friday.

Ever since Justin dropped the teaser of his upcoming song video, fans have been waiting to see it considering it looks like it will be an emotional one and Keaton surely shows even in the small teaser that she's delivering her best performance here too. Sharing the song teaser on her account as well, Keaton had the sweetest caption to write as she gushed about working with Bieber.

The teaser showcases Diane sharing some sweet moments with Justin as they party together and also pose for an adorable family click. Later, we see Keaton in a heartbroken state as the lyrics about losing a loved one play along.

Check out the Ghost song teaser here:

In her Instagram post, Keaton wrote, "AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!" The music video has been directed by Colin Tilley and looks absolutely breathtaking. The teaser is already receiving a lot of love from fans who can't wait to watch the complete MV soon.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for October 8 to watch the complete video. Ghost is Justin's latest single from his sixth studio album Justice. The singer had previously performed this track at the MTV Video Music Awards last month.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber: Our World Trailer: Amazon explores pop star's life as an artist & marriage with Hailey Bieber