Ghostbusters Afterlife 2: When is supernatural comedy film's sequel releasing? Here's everything we know

American supernatural comedy film franchise Ghostbusters has been popular among not just the supernatural audiences but also viewers who don't usually delve into this particular genre. The upcoming film Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 is expected to release this year. Here is what we know regarding updates about the Paul Rudd starrer including the release date and cast.

Ghostbusters Afterlife 2 release date and updates

The upcoming Ghostbusters film has not been officially titled as of now and is referred to as Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 since it is a sequel to the 2021 film Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which was set 31 years after the events of Ghostbusters II. The upcoming installment will be the fifth film in the Ghostbusters franchise. It is set for a December 20, 2023, release.

The synopsis of Ghostbusters: Afterlife reads, "When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind." The untitled sequel, which is being referred to as Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2, will be set in New York and will revolve around the Spenglers just like the previous film. The sequel was first announced in April 2022 and is currently being shot with the filming having begun in March 2023. the film is being directed by Gil Kenan.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 cast

Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 will see the Spengler family returning including Carrie Coon as Callie Spengler, Mckenna Grace as Phoebe Spengler, as well as Finn Wolfhard as Trevor Spengler. Paul Rudd will be returning as Gary Grooberson, Logan Kim will be back as Podcast and Celeste O'Connor will be reprising their role as Lucky Domingo.

New cast additions include Silicon Valley actor Kumail Nanjiani, stand-up comedian Patton Oswalt, Gossip Girl star Emily Alyn Lind, and English comedian James Acaster. The actors have been cast in undisclosed roles. Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts will also be returning as Dr. Raymond "Ray" Stantz, Dr. Winston Zeddemore, and Janine Melnitz. Lastly, William Atherton has been spotted on the set of the film and fans are beyond happy to see him reprise his role as Walter Peck.

Apart from the basic details, the plot of the film has been kept under wraps. Ernie Hudson has previously talked about his experience working on the original Ghostbusters film. "In the original script, Winston [his character] was in the very beginning of the movie. By the time we got ready to shoot the movie, Winston came in halfway through the movie." During the Howard Stern Show, he added, "It took me 10 years to get past that and enjoy the movie and just embrace the movie. Ghostbusters was really hard to make peace with."

