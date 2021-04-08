Ghostbusters: Afterlife New Clip: Paul Rudd has a Mini Puft encounter and it's no s'more fun

Paul Rudd encounters some chaotic mini-pufts in the new clip of Ghostbusters: Afterlife's new clip.

A new clip from Ghostbusters: Afterlife clip starring Paul Rudd has now been released and it introduces us to a chaotic mini-puft gang. In the clip, we see Rudd running an errand to buy some ice cream and when he stops by to check some marshmallows, he meets someone he didn't expect. While Rudd looks amazed to a see a mini-puft man, soon his encounter turns into a chaos mode as a gang of mini-pufts arrives.

After watching this bag of mini-puft marshmallows go all crazy, we bet the excitement for the new Ghostbusters is set to go even higher. The trailer introduces these mini-pufts as sweet, mischievous and savage and we can't agree more considering the gremlin mode they take on in this new clip. While s'mores usually bring us joy, these are no regular s'mores we can tell.

Check out the new clip here:

Apart from Rudd, the film also stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Annie Potts and Ernie Hudson. As per the synopsis revealed by makers, Ghostbusters: Afterlife revolves around a single mom and her two kids discovering their connection to the original ghostbusters and a secret legacy to their family.

The film is written by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan and is based on Ivan Reitman’s 1984 film Ghostbusters written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. The film is slated for a November 2021 release. This new Ghostbuster: Afterlife clip is sure to make everyone who has been a fan of the franchise look forward to it even more.

