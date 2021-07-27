Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer DROPS: Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, & MORE set out to fight 'ghosts'; WATCH

Jason Reitman directorial Ghostbusters: Afterlife has released an official second trailer for fans who are “ready to believe” them. The movie brings back some of the original cast members, including Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Sigourney Weaver from the older movies under the franchise. The promising cast comprises Carrie Coon, who plays Callie, mother to Phoebe played by Mckenna Grace and Trevor aka Finn Wolfhard, and Paul Rudd as the summer school teacher.

The official second trailer begins with Callie worrying about Phoebe who is an “awkward, nerdy” kid, and is being picked on by other children in her school. However, the mother feels that a “new home” could be an opportunity for her to start afresh. Clearly, the new trailer shows a connection to the older movies as the family of Egon Spengler, played by the late Harold Ramis discovers his hidden lab at the family farm in Oklahoma where they have come to stay. However, fate has some other plans for the Spengler descendants as they find out that ‘ghosts’, who were thought to have been erased off, have returned to the very farm.

Check out the trailer here:

Without spoiling the movie even one bit, the official trailer has asked viewers some thoughtful questions in the 2 minutes and 33 seconds video. When Phoebe said that she feels this is the apocalypse, the screen fills with questions including “Are you troubled by strange noises in the middle of the night?”, “Do you experience feelings of dread in your basement or attic?”, and so on!

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was supposed to release some time in 2020 itself, which unfortunately had to be postponed amid the pandemic. It is now slated to release on November 11, 2021, by Sony Pictures.

What fans can really expect is a rush of blood when they witness the cast (new, as well old) share a screen for the upcoming Ghostbusters movie. Do you think Ghostbusters: Afterlife will do justice to the previous movies under the franchise? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Ghostbusters: Afterlife New Clip: Paul Rudd has a Mini Puft encounter and it's no s'more fun