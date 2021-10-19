Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer: New generation deals with a supernatural crisis in this Paul Rudd film

A new trailer of Ghostbusters: Afterlife has now been released and it shows how the past and present connect in the Ghostbusters franchise as Egon Spengler’s family deals with a supernatural crisis in their town. The film stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Bokeem Woodbine, Celeste O'Connor and Logan Kim in lead roles.

The promo introduces us to the new age ghost hunters who take on the job to save their town and in the meantime also discover their own past. As supernatural creatures emerge to haunt the town, the new age ghost-hunters gather together to fight them off with equipment that was once used by their grandfather.

The film's story revolves around a single mom (Carrie Coon) and her two children (Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace) who move to a dilapidated Oklahoma home that once belonged to their grandfather. After the town begins to face frequent, unexplained earthquakes, the children begin to investigate, which leads them to their own past as well as spooky creatures from then.

Check out the trailer here:

The trailer of the film also offers some comedic moments particularly involving Rudd.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been directed by Jason Reitman, the son of Ivan Reitman, the director of the original Ghostbusters film. The film is neither a reboot nor a revival of its predecessors which include the original Ghostbusters movie as well as the 2016 reboot which starred Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, and Leslie Jones. Ghostbusters: Afterlife has found a release date in India and will be releasing on November 19, 2021.

