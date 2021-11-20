Ghostbusters: Afterlife Twitter Review: Here's how the audience reacted to Paul Rudd starrer

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Twitter Review
Ghostbusters: Afterlife released in theatres yesterday and cinephiles are already out with their verdict.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife has a charmingly soothing vibe about it. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is directed by Jason Reitman, whose father, Ivan, directed Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989). It follows the tale of a single parent, Callie (Carrie Coon), who moves to a small town in Oklahoma with her two children, Trevor (15) and Phoebe (12). (Mckenna Grace). This family connection seeps deeply into the storyline of the third film in the franchise which follows the critically panned reboot that was directed by Paul Feig in 2016.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife released in theatres yesterday and cinephiles are already out with their verdict. Going by most tweets on the micro-blogging site, it looks like netizens have approved the Paul Rudd starrer. One Twitter user writes, “Absolutely loved it."  Another user opines, “Just got done seeing #GhostbustersAfterlife and I have to say I enjoyed it immensely! Glad they got the team back together! If you enjoyed the original @Ghostbusters. you’ll enjoy Afterlife!"  Without revealing too much, scroll down to see what netizens thought of the highly-anticipated movie.

