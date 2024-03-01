Ghostbusters Frozen Empire Final Trailer: Check Out The Most Spine-Chilling Challenge Yet As Ghosts Unleash Their Full Power

Gil Kenan is here with his most banger film of the year, and along he has clubbed together the original and the new cast of Ghostbusters. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will bring about a significant change in the movie franchise.

The cast and crew are promoting the movie and hyping up the fans of the age-old franchise. Some of the cast members, including Patton Oswalt are even pointing toward the movie stating, “In this one, the scary stuff is genuinely scary.”

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Final Trailer

The latest and likely final trailer of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is out. On the other hand, a TV spot and a few posters give a gist of how the movie looks. One can see the Spengler family, introduced in the previous installment, Afterlife joining forces with the original members of Ghostbusters.

Together they are back at the iconic firehouse based in New York, which is also the research center.

The movie will talk about an ancient artifact unleashing an evil force, as the two teams regroup in New York. In this weary situation, the city is freezing and the world is coming close to the risk of a second ice age.

Now the new as well as the old Ghostbusters have to protect their home, while also saving people of the world, which is coming close to a fearful doom.

In the trailer, one can notice the loved character of Slimer, a gluttonous green ghost. There are a few more old ghosts and monsters from the old films, while also giving out a view of the supposed ECTO-C motorcycle, from the original animated series.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Cast and Crew

Jason Reitman, who was the director as well as the co-writer of Ghostbusters: Afterlife has once again come back for the latest project as a writer and executive producer.

With a fabulous cast, the movie will bring forth the talents of Paul Rudd, who will be playing the role of Gary Grooberson, Carrie Coon, who plays the daughter of the late Egon Spengler, Callie Spengler, and her kids Trevor and Phoebe, played by Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace respectively.

The new team is supported by their friends Lucky and Podcast. Celeste O'Connor is playing the character of Lucky while Logan Kim has stepped in for the role of Podcast.

Well, this is not it, the OGs are back too. With Bill Murray as Peter Venkmann, Dan Aykroyd as Ray Stantz, and the fabulous Ernie Hudson playing the role of Winston Zeddemore, they are accompanied by Annie Potts’ Janine Melnitz.

There are a few more actors such as Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind joining the film in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to release in Indian cinemas on April 19, 2024 in English and Hindi.

