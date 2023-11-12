Ghostbusters Frozen Empire: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and more details about Paul Rudd's upcoming sequel

Ghostbusters are back in town! After a wait of almost two years, Sony recently dropped the trailer of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The upcoming movie is all set to play as the sequel of the 2021 hit Ghostbuster: Afterlife, which introduced a new bunch of hunters to the audience. Led by the stellar Paul Rudd, the anticipated movie will also feature most of the cast from Afterlife.

The 2021 movie was set in a small town in Oklahoma, taking the crew away from New York City, but according to the trailer, the gang is back in their hometown, and this time around they are fighting a freezing-cold enemy. The 5th installment in the franchise is all set to hit the big screens next year. Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 film.

When is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire going to be released?

The much-anticipated movie Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is all set to release on March 29, 2024.

Where to watch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?

The upcoming sequel to the blockbuster Afterlife will be released in theaters exclusively. However, it can be presumed since the 2021 movie eventually made its way to streaming platforms like Hulu, Prime Video, etc. that Frozen Empire after its theatrical window is up, will be available on these apps as well.

Watch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire trailer

The trailer starts off with a normal day in New York City in the middle of July, but soon things start to go wrong. A snowstorm seems to have hit the city, as people start dying mysteriously from cold in the middle of July. Cue the Ghostbusters! The trailer gives a glimpse into the plot of the movie, introducing us to a very bone-chilling enemy. Literally.

Who’s the star cast of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?

The movie is all set to bring the original members of the legendary 80s squad, as well as the new hunters led by charming and funny Paul Rudd. The film will feature, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ivan Reitman, and Harold Ramis, who will take on their original characters from the 1984 hi. Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Ernie Hudson, Carrie Coon, James Acaster, Kumail Nanjiani, will play the new ragtag Ghostbunters.

What is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire about?

According to the official synopsis, "Spengler family returns to the iconic New York City firehouse where the original Ghostbusters have taken ghost-busting to the next level." It continues, "When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must unite to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age."

Who made Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?

The fifth movie in the acclaimed franchise is helmed by Gil Kenan, who is known for directing the much-beloved Halloween movie, Monster House. The screenplay is written by Jason Reitman, who was the director of Afterlife, as well as the producer of the upcoming project alongside, Jason Blumenfeld.

