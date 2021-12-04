Ghosted: Ana de Armas REPLACES Scarlett Johansson, will star opposite Chris Evans in upcoming movie

According to Deadline, Ana de Armas will replace Scarlett Johansson in the forthcoming Apple Original Film action-adventure film Ghosted. Due to schedule issues, Johansson is said to have departed the project amicably.

However, as per Collider, Skydance produced the picture, which was developed by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. Chris Evans, who will feature opposite de Armas in the film and co-starred with her in Knives Out, will also serve as a producer. Along with authors Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, De Armas will serve as an executive producer. However, the film is classified as a romantic action-adventure. The actresses were changed owing to the intention to begin shooting in February, which did not fit with Johansson's schedule.

Due to her previous standout appearances in films such as Knives Out and No Time To Die, Ellison proposed de Armas to replace her. She previously co-starred alongside Evans and Ryan Gosling in the Joe & Anthony Russo-directed Netflix picture The Gray Man. She's also being considered for the main role in the forthcoming John Wick spinoff Ballerina. Interestingly, scheduling is a major reason for shifts in any movie, and this one is no exception. The inclusion of de Armas gives the picture a great possibility of success, particularly given the last time de Armas and Evans shared the screen.

Meanwhile, Skydance has produced a few recent hits, including the Chris Pratt-starrer The Tomorrow War and the Michael B. Jordan-starrer Without Remorse, and has tapped Victoria Mahoney to helm The Old Guard 2 for Netflix.

ALSO READ:Chris Evans says 'good stuff' as he fanboys over John Krasinski & Jenna Fischer's The Office romance