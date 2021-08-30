Ghosted: Marvel co stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson to REUNITE for a romantic action film

Marvel fans are about to break into a happy dance as Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are all set to reunite for an upcoming project that will be a romantic action flick. Titled Ghosted, the film will be directed by Dexter Fletcher of Rocketman fame. Evans and Johansson reunite again after working with each other on all four Avengers films.

Johansson and Evans are known to share a close friendship with each other and apart from the Marvel universe, have also worked together on projects such as The Perfect Score and The Nanny Diaries. Ghosted also marks Johansson's second project announcement after she was reported to have joined the cast of Wes Anderson's upcoming film.

Also, Evans and Johansson's reunion with this adventure film comes amid the actress' battle with Disney over Black Widow. Scarlett recently filed a lawsuit against Disney over the streaming release of her MCU film claiming that the studio was in breach of contract. While Disney has since fired back at Johansson, the legal battle is still very much on.

As for Evans' upcoming projects, the actor is all set to be seen in Netflix's upcoming film, The Gray Man, alongside Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling.

With Evans and Johansson teaming up for Ghosted as confirmed by Deadline, fans are certainly going to be thrilled to see the duo outside of the Marvel universe and what better than a romantic-action genre to see the duo show off their amazing chemistry.

On the personal front, Scarlett recently welcomed a baby boy with her husband Colin Jost. The announcement was made by Jost in a hilarious Instagram post and also revealed their son's name to be Cosmo.

