Gigi and Bella Hadid's sister Alana Hadid makes remarkable NYFW Debut at Age 40

Gigi and Bella Hadid's elder sister, Alana Hadid, has taken the fashion world by storm with her impressive debut at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) at the age of 40. Alana, who is also a fashion designer and co-owner of Hadid Eyewear, marked her third runway appearance during this prestigious event, showcasing her undeniable talent and dedication to the industry. The runway debut was not only a personal triumph for Alana but also a testament to her willingness to embrace new opportunities. Here is everything to know about her debut and what the model said about her experience at the New York Fashion Week.

Alana Hadid's NYFW debut

Alana's debut on the NYFW runway was nothing short of spectacular. She graced the Elena Velez 2023 show in a stunning corseted beige ombre floor-length gown, complemented by white lace gloves, intricate white nail art, a glamorous blown-out hairstyle, and striking white leather knee-high boots. Her striking appearance captured the essence of high fashion and drew admiration from fashion enthusiasts and industry professionals alike, reports People.

"I said yes, as it's something that I've decided to do in my 40s — just say yes to a lot of things, and it was amazing," Alana told PEOPLE. "It was phenomenal.” The model talked to People about her family and experience saying, "We're a super supportive family of all the things that everyone's doing. We're always doing a million things, and we just support each other. They were like, 'You're going to kill it.’” The eyewear co-owner also added, “I think I found something else that I'm really passionate about in fashion, and it's exhilarating. I would love to do it all over the world,” she said.

As Alana Hadid continues to make waves in the fashion world, her story serves as an inspiration to those who believe that it's never too late to pursue their passions and embrace new adventures. Her debut at NYFW is a shining example of determination, talent, and the power of saying "yes" to life's unexpected opportunities. All updates from the world of Pop culture will be served right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid spotted together again; Find out what's cooking