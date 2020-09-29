Gigi & Bella Hadid’s dad Mohamed Hadid says being their father is a ‘burden’; Takes dig at Kardashian family

Mohamed Hadid recently opened up about being a father to supermodel daughters Gigi and Bella Hadid. While talking about his experience being a famous father, he also took a jibe at the Kardashians.

Mohamed Hadid, the dad to Gigi and Bella Hadid, is opening up about his experience being the father to two very famous individuals. “People don’t look at me as Mohamed Hadid. They look at me as the father of Gigi and Bella and Anwar and Alana and Marielle,” the 71-year-old businessman told The Times. “It’s dangerous for me to be their father. I have to be very careful. Everything I do is a reflection on them. [People] use my kids as an instrument to harass me.”

He continued, “Just being their father is a tremendous burden on me. They were my kids. Now I’m their father. It is what it is.” Then, he added, “We are not the Kardashians. We are actually much more private than people tend to think. We know the Kardashians as friends. Kendall [Jenner] is a great friend of my daughters and we have a lot of respect for what they do, and how they did it. They are good people and they created something so unusual that you have to commend them.”

“But I don’t use my kids to enhance my career. I protect them. I watch over them. I don’t want to take them out on the street and take pictures with them. Would we ever do a show? No, I don’t think that will happen,” Mohamed said.

