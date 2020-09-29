  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Gigi & Bella Hadid’s dad Mohamed Hadid says being their father is a ‘burden’; Takes dig at Kardashian family

Mohamed Hadid recently opened up about being a father to supermodel daughters Gigi and Bella Hadid. While talking about his experience being a famous father, he also took a jibe at the Kardashians.
3447 reads Mumbai
Gigi & Bella Hadid’s dad Mohamed Hadid on fatherhoodGigi & Bella Hadid’s dad Mohamed Hadid says being their father is a ‘burden’; Takes dig at Kardashian family
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Mohamed Hadid, the dad to Gigi and Bella Hadid, is opening up about his experience being the father to two very famous individuals. “People don’t look at me as Mohamed Hadid. They look at me as the father of Gigi and Bella and Anwar and Alana and Marielle,” the 71-year-old businessman told The Times. “It’s dangerous for me to be their father. I have to be very careful. Everything I do is a reflection on them. [People] use my kids as an instrument to harass me.”

 

He continued, “Just being their father is a tremendous burden on me. They were my kids. Now I’m their father. It is what it is.” Then, he added, “We are not the Kardashians. We are actually much more private than people tend to think. We know the Kardashians as friends. Kendall [Jenner] is a great friend of my daughters and we have a lot of respect for what they do, and how they did it. They are good people and they created something so unusual that you have to commend them.”

 

“But I don’t use my kids to enhance my career. I protect them. I watch over them. I don’t want to take them out on the street and take pictures with them. Would we ever do a show? No, I don’t think that will happen,” Mohamed said.

 

ALSO READ: Not New York, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their baby girl at a Pennsylvania farm on September 19?

Credits :The Times, Getty Images

Latest Videos
Payal Ghosh meets Union Minister Ramdas; says his party RPI will provide security to her
Aishwarya Rai teaches little Aardhya Bachchan how to pray at Durga Puja
Everything Tara Sutaria does in a day
Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional at the trailer launch; shares advice given by mom Sri Devi
Divya Khosla gracefully embraces her wardrobe malfunction at the LFW 2020
Kareena GLITTERS in an emerald green body sculpting gown at Lakme Fashion Week Summer 2020
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi spotted last night along with family at Anil Kapoor's residence
AbRam matching his tiny steps to the beats clearly shows he LOVES dancing. Here’s proof!
Akki was never a fan of Katrina before THIS film; admits Khiladi actor
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement