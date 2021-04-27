Gigi Hadid is all about safety on a workday as she posts a selfie adorning a face shield; Says 'Kiss my mask'

After celebrating her 26th birthday last week on April 23, it was a working Monday for Gigi Hadid as she documented it through several Instagram Stories with her 65.6 million IG followers and counting.

Gigi Hadid is acing the 'working mom' life to a T as she juggles between taking care of her and Zayn Malik's darling daughter Khai, who the new parents welcomed in September 2020, to her various modelling assignments across the globe. It was last week on April 23 when the supermodel celebrated her 26th birthday, her first as a mom.

While keeping her phone off over the weekend to spend time with her loved ones, as revealed by Gigi on Instagram, Monday was a working day for the fashionista and documenting the same was the supermodel on her Instagram Stories. In the first IG story, you see Hadid sharing her outfit photo while showing her 65.6 million IG followers and counting a glimpse at the set being designed for what seems to be a photoshoot in progress. Gigi is seen adorning a blue and white printed jacket, white jeans and brown uggs with the caption, "Monday 7:17 am."

Another black and white picture shows a more intricate look at the set being built with the central focus on Hadid's brown purse and coffee. The final snap is of the ethereal Gigi herself, who looks gorgeous while adorning a white robe alongside a face shield and goggles with 'Gigi' written on it in cursive with a black marker. In the beautiful selfie with a 'Pretty Grainy' filter included, Hadid's makeup was on point as per usual with plump red lips while her hair was tied in a messy ponytail, ready to be styled to perfection for the photoshoot. We're also loving the 'Kiss my mask' GIF used in the selfie.

Leave it to Gigi Hadid to encourage safety precautions no matter what, where and how in the most fashionable way possible!

Credits :Gigi Hadid Instagram

