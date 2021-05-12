Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid share powerful posts to speak out in support of Palestine

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid shared a series of posts showing their support for Palestine on Instagram as they amplified key voices from the community.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are showing support for Palestine amid tensions that arose in the recent conflict with Israel. Taking to Instagram, both Gigi and Bella shared powerful posts that spoke about Palestinian oppression and how those who raise their voice for human rights movements cannot stay silent on the issues Palestine-Israel issue. The models took to Instagram to share posts with powerful messages including a post giving everyone background about the Palestine-Israel issue.

Hadid also took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her father, Mohamed Hadid's US passport, which listed his birthplace as Palestine. Previously, the same picture was shared by Bella last year which Instagram had taken down following which the model had slammed the platform. Instagram eventually apologized to Bella and also restored her post.

Bella in one of her Instagram stories also amplified other handles that are raising their voice for Palestine. The model in her story wrote, "Palestine will not be erased." Adding to her sister Alana Hadid's story, Bella also wrote, "My sisters and I, we speak in a family group chat every day. Mostly about Palestine and all that goes on. It is so hard to put into words how I feel."

Check out Bella Hadid's post Here

The Hadid sisters have been speaking out in support of Palestine and also educating people about the conflict by sharing posts explaining the rising tensions between Israel and Palestine. Their father Mohamed Hadid also recently condemned the situation in Palestine with a post saying, "So much pain around the world so much sadness no matter what side you are on ... may peace be upon us all."

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid celebrates 1st Mother’s Day with sweet note to baby Khai; Dua Lipa calls her ‘little bunny girl’

Share your comment ×